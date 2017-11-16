Israel military chief willing to share intel with Saudis
JERUSALEM — Israel's military chief of staff says he is willing to share intelligence with Saudi Arabia, a country that shares Israel's concerns about Iran.
Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot says the two countries "share many interests."
Asked if Israel has recently shared intelligence with Saudi Arabia, Eizenkot says: "We are prepared to share information if there is a need to do so."
Eizenkot spoke in an interview with the Arabic Elaph
The remarks, confirmed in a transcript provided by the Israeli military, reflect the two countries' increasing alignment over what they see is a rising threat posed by Iran to the region, especially as the war in Syria winds down.
Israel frequently speaks of discrete ties and common interests with moderate Arab states.
