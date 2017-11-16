Japan's Abe vows to bolster defence amid North Korea threat
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to bolster his country's
Outlining his priorities in a policy speech to parliament, Abe described North Korea's sixth nuclear test earlier this year and two missile launches that flew over Japan as a national crisis.
He promised concrete action to respond to what he called "escalating provocations" by North Korea.
"We will strengthen Japanese
Japan's
Abe called on the international community to put more pressure on North Korea to persuade it to change its policies.
Most Popular
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-
Calgary Zoo peacock makes daring escape— into the lion enclosure
-
Marpole students speak up in support of housing for homeless
-
Drake stops performance to warn fan to stop touching women at Australian show