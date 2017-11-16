Kenya court to rule on new election challenges Monday
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court says it will rule Monday on petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in last month's repeat presidential election.
The court has been hearing arguments from activists and a politician who allege irregularities in the vote that saw Kenyatta win a second term. Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the original August election being nullified, boycotted the new vote. He said reforms had not been made.
A lawyer representing the activists says a scrutiny of documents used to tabulate results from the new vote shows problems including vote inflation in some areas.
Donald Deya in closing arguments said logs from electronic result transmission kits show they transmitted results on dates other than Oct 26.
The electoral commission's lawyers say they have provided explanations for anomalies.
