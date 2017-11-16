Lawmaker accepts top aide's resignation amid allegations
WASHINGTON — The chief of staff for a Michigan lawmaker has resigned following sexual harassment allegations by former female aides.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a statement Thursday that she has accepted Dwayne Duron Marshall's resignation.
She placed Marshall on administrative leave last week pending the results of an investigation following a Politico report detailing allegations of inappropriate
Marshall denied the allegations.
Several former aides said they had addressed Lawrence, of Southfield, with their concerns.
Lawrence said last week that she had never received any sexual harassment complaints from staff members. She is a former harassment complaint investigator who recently introduced legislation to require such training for congressional staff.
