Lawmaker accepts top aide's resignation amid allegations

WASHINGTON — The chief of staff for a Michigan lawmaker has resigned following sexual harassment allegations by former female aides.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a statement Thursday that she has accepted Dwayne Duron Marshall's resignation.

She placed Marshall on administrative leave last week pending the results of an investigation following a Politico report detailing allegations of inappropriate behaviour . The former staff members told Politico that Marshall's troubling behaviour had ranged from inappropriate and disrespectful comments to unwanted touching.

Marshall denied the allegations.

Several former aides said they had addressed Lawrence, of Southfield, with their concerns.