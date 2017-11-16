Lehigh dissolves Sigma Chi fraternity for alcohol violations

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University has dissolved a fraternity for more than two years after two students were hospitalized for excessive drinking at a champagne party.

The school's committee on discipline dissolved Sigma Chi effective Nov. 14, through May 31, 2020.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment, saying a post on the university's Greek community blog serves as the school's statement.

The post says no fraternity member called for help during the Oct. 12 party at a house on the school's Bethlehem campus. The fraternity already was facing a deferred dissolution at the time for three other alcohol-related violations.

The chapter will lose the right to use university equipment or facilities, including the fraternity house, and is not allowed to use the university's name.

To avoid disruptions midsemester, the university says undergraduates will not be relocated immediately. The house will become a traditional residence facility.

The discipline committee determined that a reorganization might have been a solution if it had happened earlier, but was not sufficient for what seemed to be "an extensive problem."

The fraternity's chapter president tells Lehighvalleylive.com he won't appeal the decision.

The chapter will be eligible to return to campus in 2020, but the school says that could be jeopardized if the fraternity operates in the meantime as an unsanctioned organization.

