Man dies after being hit by bulldozer at construction site

FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities say a man has died after being hit by a bulldozer at a construction site in northwestern Alabama.

News outlets report that 55-year-old David Thornton of Carthage, Mississippi, was working on a new apartment complex in Florence on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel at the scene said Thornton was struck after he walked behind a bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Florence police Sgt. Greg Cobb says no other workers were injured during the accident. Cobb says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.