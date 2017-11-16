Mexico City prosecutors: Women robbed man they met on Tinder

Mexico City prosecutors say they have arrested three young women for allegedly robbing a man who one of them had contacted on the dating app Tinder.

The city prosecutors' office said Thursday that the victim met the women at a restaurant in August and she brought along two friends. The man invited the women back to his home and then later passed out.

Prosecutors say the women had drugs, though it was unclear if the gang drugged their victim. The suspects allegedly took a car and articles from his apartment.

The women were described as being between 21 and 24, and a 19-year-old man was also arrested.