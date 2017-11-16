Middle school cancels Muslim speaker after furor
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut middle school teacher's plan to have a Muslim woman talk to students about her religion has been
Bristol schools Superintendent Susan Moreau tells the Hartford Courant the Bristol Northeast Middle School teacher who planned the presentation was worried by some of the phone calls and emails she received after news of the event was posted online.
Police say they did not receive any reports of threats.
She tells WVIT-TV she hopes "the opinions of a few Bristol residents" are not seen as representative of Bristol as a whole.
The Council on American Islamic Relations said the school's cancellation decision emboldens Islamophobes.