Mortgages rates rise: 30-year hits 4-month high 3.95 per cent

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 per cent , up from 3.90 per cent last week and highest since July. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 per cent . The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 per cent , highest since April and up from 3.24 per cent last week and 3.14 per cent a year ago.