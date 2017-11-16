News / World

Mortgages rates rise: 30-year hits 4-month high 3.95 per cent

This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week‚Äôs average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a new home for sale in a housing development in Raeford, N.C. On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week‚Äôs average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates rose this week to the highest level in months.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 per cent , up from 3.90 per cent last week and highest since July. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 per cent . The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 per cent , highest since April and up from 3.24 per cent last week and 3.14 per cent a year ago.

Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which blipped higher this week.

The rate on five-year adjustable rate mortgages slipped to 3.21 per cent this week from 3.22 per cent last week. A year ago, it was 3.07 per cent .

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular