Neighbor shot by California gunman lived in fear of him

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — One of the first victims of a Northern California gunman told a judge earlier this year that she and her family lived in fear of him.

Hailey Suzanne Poland said in a request for a restraining order that her neighbour Kevin Janson Neal was violent and unpredictable, firing off guns at all hours and threatening her.

A sheriff's deputy in April handed Neal a court order to keep away from Poland and her family and to not possess any guns.

But on Tuesday, Neal shot Poland to death before embarking on what authorities called a "murderous rampage"