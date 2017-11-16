News / World

Neighbor shot by California gunman lived in fear of him

Randy Morehouse, the maintenance and operations supervisor for the Corning Elementary School District, walks past the gate, at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that gunman Kevin Janson Neal crashed through during his shooting rampage at Rancho Tehama Reserve, Calif., Tuesday. Neal killed five people, including his wife before being shoot and killed by Tehama County Sheriff's deputies. Neal is believed to have spent six minutes shooting into the school before driving off to continue his shooting spree. One student was shot but is expected to survive. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — One of the first victims of a Northern California gunman told a judge earlier this year that she and her family lived in fear of him.

Hailey Suzanne Poland said in a request for a restraining order that her neighbour Kevin Janson Neal was violent and unpredictable, firing off guns at all hours and threatening her.

A sheriff's deputy in April handed Neal a court order to keep away from Poland and her family and to not possess any guns.

But on Tuesday, Neal shot Poland to death before embarking on what authorities called a "murderous rampage"

Sheriff's officials said they could not have been expected to predict the rampage, and that he eluded law enforcement in their attempts to contact him.

