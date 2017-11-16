Officials: Man who shot up store sought job before shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Authorities say the man accused of spraying the entrance of a suburban Buffalo retails store with gunfire had requested a job application before he began shooting.

Erie County prosecutors say 29-year-old Travis Green walked into a Dollar General store Tuesday afternoon and requested a job application. Officials say he became irate, left the store and got a pump-action AR-15-style rifle from his car.

Police say he then fired more than 20 rounds at the store from the outside, shattering the entrance's glass door and windows. A 53-year-old man outside the store at the time was wounded in the shoulder.

The owner of a nearby business drove his car into Green when he paused in between firing. Green then fled on foot but was caught nearby by police.