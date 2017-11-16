Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental

WASHINGTON — Oops! The Pentagon says it accidentally retweeted a tweet that urged President Donald Trump to resign.

Without mentioning the content of the original tweet, a Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said it "would not be endorsed by the Department of Defence ."

The tweet was posted Thursday by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, "The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It's a crime as is your hypocrisy."