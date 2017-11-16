Pinera likely to win Chile elections, but runoff expected
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SANTIAGO, Chile — Four years after leaving office as a deeply unpopular leader, Sebastian Pinera is a strong
A flagging economy and other stumbles by the
The world's top copper producing country has been hit by lower international prices and demand for the metal that is the backbone of its economy and the slump has cast a retrospective glow over Pinera's reputation, who had
Pinera, a 67-year-old conservative, promises to launch an aggressive investment plan to combat the slowdown that has seen growth average about 1.5
Pinera also may be aided by lower turnout — voting was made voluntary rather than mandatory in 2012 — and by splits in the
Pinera will win "because the governments of the left weren't able to follow on their promises and keep up to the high expectations that they had set up," said Marcelo Mella, the dean of the humanities faculty at Chile's University of Santiago.
A September-October poll by top Chilean polling company CEP gave Pinera at least a 2-1 margin over his nearest competitor, though a little short of the 50
Bachelet was Chile's most popular president during her first term, but ended her second as the least popular. In addition to economic troubles, she was hurt by a real estate scandal involving her family, though no charges were brought.
"People don't really like Pinera, but they see it as a marriage by convenience. They think Pinera can generate economic growth and employment, thus even if they don't like him, they seem determined to re-elect him as president in the runoff," said political scientist Patricio Navia of New York University.
"People like Bachelet better on the personal level," he added, "but they think Pinera makes a better president."
Guillier, a 64-year-old journalist, has vowed to continue Bachelet's plan to increase corporate taxes to partly pay for an education overhaul, improvements to the pension and health care system and the development of alternative sources of energy to lower investment costs.
Thursday was the last day of campaigning for elections that will also choose 155 members of the lower House of Congress and 23 of 50 Senate seats.
___
Associated Press writer Luis Andres Henao in Buenos Aires, Argentina, contributed to this report.