Southern Lights Holiday Festival returns to horse park

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A holiday tradition resumes this week when the annual Southern Lights holiday festival opens at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

This year's event runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

Festival officials say more than 120,000 people in more than 30,000 vehicles attend Southern Lights each year from Kentucky and beyond.

The holiday driving tour features a variety of holiday, equine-themed and pop culture displays. Officials say one of the new displays this year features an animated horse-drawn sleigh.

Following the driving tour, visitors are invited to visit the horse park's main campus to see holiday festival attractions, which include holiday crafts, a petting zoo and pony and camel rides.