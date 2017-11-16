Spain: Jailed Catalan secession activist to run in election

BARCELONA, Spain — The jailed leader of the main grassroots group pushing for Catalonia to secede from Spain has resigned his post and will run as a candidate in Dec. 21 regional election.

The Catalan National Assembly says Jordi Sanchez will be a candidate in the list headed by fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is facing extradition back to Spain from Belgium along with four members of his ousted Catalan cabinet.

Sanchez and another secessionist activist were jailed provisionally Oct. 16 for sedition for their alleged roles in a secession-related protest that trashed police vehicles in September.

Sanchez, 53, can run unless he is convicted.

Spain called the election after seizing control of Catalonia when local lawmakers declared the region's independence on Oct. 27.