State data: Texas prison guard turnover nears 30 per cent

HOUSTON — State data indicates many prison units in Texas are understaffed as the state struggles to retain prison guards, with a nearly 30 per cent statewide turnover rate last year.

The Houston Chronicle reports that department vacancy rates edged past 12 per cent in the last fiscal year, with more than 3,200 jobs unfilled.

Data show a 28 per cent turnover rate in the state's roughly 26,000 officers at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice last year. The rate exceeded 40 per cent in some places. The department had a 23 per cent turnover rate a year earlier.

Officers warn that the presence of so many new prison staffers due to high turnover raises safety concerns.

Some experts say many officers are leaving for better-paying jobs in oil and gas, or in areas of economic growth.

