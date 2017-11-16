Suspect in New Orleans officer's death indicted for murder

NEW ORLEANS — The suspect in last month's shooting of a New Orleans police officer has been indicted for first-degree murder.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office Thursday said a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Darren Bridges in the fatal shooting of Officer Marcus McNeil during a struggle. McNeil was shot after his patrol team left their cars to investigate something suspicious shortly after midnight Oct. 13.

Cannizzaro, in a news release, says his office will pursue the death penalty.

Bridges also was charged with seven other counts, including obstruction of justice in a second-degree murder case and aggravated assault with a firearm upon a police officer. A judge denied bail on the first-degree murder charge and set a $250,000 bond on each of the other counts.

___