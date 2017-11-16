Teacher fired after posting student's hijab being removed

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee teacher who posted video on social media of a student's hijab — or headscarf — being taken off in her classroom has been fired.

WSMV-TV reported Thursday that New Vision Academy Charter School said in a statement the teacher is no longer an employee of the school, citing a lack of judgment and cultural sensitivity.

The video posted on Snapchat bore the caption, "pretty hair." A second video was captioned, "lol all that hair cover up." Footage showed the student with a hand covering her face as her hijab was removed from her head.

The Nashville school maintains the teacher didn't remove the hijab and that no malicious intent was behind the incident.

It's unclear who removed the headscarf.

The school apologized to the student and her family.

