Teen who escaped from detention centre on run for 2nd day

BRIDGETON, N.J. — The search for a murder suspect who escaped from a youth detention centre in New Jersey with three other teenagers is in its second day.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Huggins was charged in the 2016 slaying of 21-year-old Davonte Lee, of Bridgeton, who was gunned down in a vehicle.

Authorities say the four teens overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City early Wednesday. Officials say they stole the guard's car and fled on foot after crashing the vehicle.

Three of the teens were found 36 miles away (58 kilometres ) in Bridgeton more than nine hours later.