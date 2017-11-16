The Latest: Another person missing after deadly floods

ATHENS, Greece — The Latest on the deadly floods in Greece (all times local):

1 p.m.

Greece's fire department says one more person has been reported missing in the Mandra area of western Athens, bringing the total rescue crews are searching for in the wake of deadly flash floods to six.

Earlier, the fire department said one of the six originally missing people had been found alive. However, an additional person — a hunter — was later reported missing.

All search and rescue operations were being conducted in the Mandra area, which was the hardest hit region by the floods which killed at least 14 people. Storms continue to lash the Greek capital, with the heavy rainfall shutting down some major avenues in Athens.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

___

12:10 p.m.

Greece's fire brigade says one of the six people reported missing in flash flooding which has killed at least 14 has been found alive.

Rescue crews were searching Thursday for those missing in the Mandra area on the western outskirts of Athens. The area was the hardest hit by Wednesday's flooding, which turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris that carried away cars, tossing them into buildings.

Storms continue to lash the Greek capital, with the heavy rainfall shutting down some major avenues in Athens.

The fire department said one missing man had been found alive. It didn't immediately provide further details. The search continued for the other five.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.

___

11:30 a.m.

Greece's fire department says rescue crews are searching for six people reported missing in the western Athens area following major flash flooding that left at least 14 people dead.

The search and rescue operation Thursday was being conducted in the Mandra area on the western outskirts of the Greek capital, where the previous day's flooding following a severe storm that turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris and saw cars slam into buildings.

The government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning.