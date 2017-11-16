The Latest: Police say suspect aimed gun before he was shot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a suspect by Anchorage police. (all times local):

11 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says investigators have not confirmed that a suspect killed by officers fired a gun at them.

But Nora Morse says investigators have confirmed that 48-year-old Thomas Barclay pointed a gun at officers when they opened fire Wednesday night at a store parking lot.

Police in their initial accounts said officers believed Barclay fired at least twice.

Chief Justin Doll at a press conference Thursday says officers for about a week had attempted to serve felony warrants on Barclay.

He was found shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.

Doll says officers pinned in Barclay's vehicle on all four sides with police cars and fired a projectile into Barclay's back window, shattering it.

Police say Barclay pointed a handgun at officers, who fired their weapons.

A woman in Barclay's vehicle was not injured.

___

10:30 a.m.

Anchorage police say a man killed by officers on the city's east side was wanted on felony assault, weapons misconduct and driving charges.

Thomas Barclay died Wednesday night when officers fired on him in a store parking lot.

Police were attempting to serve felony warrants on Barclay, and when he attempted to drive off, officers used patrol cars to pin in his vehicle.

Police in a press release say officers shot a "less lethal" round into Barclay's vehicle, breaking the back window, "to create a way for Barclay to safely exit the vehicle at the direction of the officers."

Police say Barclay produced a gun and pointed it at officers, who opened fire.

Police say they initially believed Barclay fired at least twice but investigators have not confirmed how many shots Barclay fired.

The case is in the hands of the Office of Special Prosecution for review.

___

7:30 a.m.

A man who fired a gun at Anchorage police was shot and killed by officers returning fire.

Officers shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday tried to serve a felony warrant in east Anchorage and confronted the suspect in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.

Police say the man tried to elude police and officers used patrol cars to pin in the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the man drew a gun and fired multiple shots at officers.

Officers returned fire and shot and killed the man.

No officers were hit.

The man's name was not immediately released.