Tourism spending in New Mexico rose in past year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is seeing a bump in tourism spending.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Department of Tourism released figures Wednesday on tourist spending.

According to the report, travellers spent $6.4 billion last year.

That is a 2.1 per cent increase over the previous year.

Gov. Susana Martinez hailed the report as proof of the vital role tourism plays in the state's economy.

The department also says tourism dollars generated $642 million in state and local taxes in 2016. In addition, 92,000 jobs statewide were sustained.

The three largest industries that where visitors spent money were food and beverage, retail and lodging.

