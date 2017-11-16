UN envoy confident that Libyan rivals are close to consensus

The U.N. envoy for Libya says he is confident that competing parliaments in the north African country "are close to a consensus" on a framework to end the crisis.

Ghassan Salame told the Security Council Thursday that the U.N. has convened two sessions of the rival governments to try to agree on amendments to a 2015 peace agreement, which both side agree is the only way to end the political stalemate.

Since the meetings, he said, the rival bodies have made "much progress" though "a few remaining points are still to be agreed."

But Salame said: "I am quite confident we are close to a consensus."