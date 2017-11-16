US Embassy expresses confidence in Liberia disputed election

MONROVIA, Liberia — The U.S. Embassy in Liberia is expressing confidence in the credibility of the West African nation's elections as the runoff vote is postponed for investigations into allegations of fraud and irregularities.

International soccer star George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai were to face off in a Nov. 7 runoff to replace Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Third-place candidate Charles Brumskine, however, filed a complaint alleging fraud and seeking to overturn the October results. The Supreme Court has ordered the National Elections Commission to investigate his complaints, delaying the vote.