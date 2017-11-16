Woman refuses to remove crude anti-Trump message from pickup

HOUSTON — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won't remove the decal.

Karen Fonseca says she's been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongside a request to speak with the driver. The post has since been removed.

Nehls said Wednesday that the message could cause offence and raised the possibility of a misdemeanour disorderly conduct charge. He later said he supports freedom of speech rights.