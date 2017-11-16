Woman refuses to remove crude anti-Trump message from pickup
HOUSTON — The driver of a pickup displaying a profane message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area says she won't remove the decal.
Karen Fonseca says she's been repeatedly stopped by law officers, but that they have no grounds to issue a citation.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck message on Facebook alongside a request to speak with the driver. The post has since been removed.
Nehls said Wednesday that the message could cause
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas posted on Facebook that Fonseca's message is protected speech and urged her to reach out to the organization.
