2 charged after dad killed defending young son from theft
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police have arrested two people after the fatal stabbing of a New Jersey man who relatives say was trying to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed.
Detectives arrested 19-year-old Nasir Day, of Newark, on Thursday, two days after police found 30-year-old Jose Malave in the doorway of his Jersey City apartment.
Day is charged with murder, armed burglary and weapon
A 17-year-old also is charged with murder.
Family members told The Jersey Journal Malave's son had been targeted earlier in the day for his sneakers by a group of teenagers. Relatives say the teens came to Malave's home and he defended his son when an altercation ensued.
