Acting PM of Belize plane crash caused by passing car

MEXICO CITY — The government of the tiny Central American country of Belize says its acting prime minister is safe after the small prop plane he was riding in crashed into the sea after takeoff.

A Tropic Air flight carrying Acting Prime Minister Patrick Faber and the agriculture minister was taking off from the tiny airstrip in the town of Placencia Friday when one of the wheels on its landing gear clipped a passing car.

A road passes the end of the airstrip and a barrier is usually lowered to stop traffic during takeoffs and landings.

The government said in a statement that "the left landing wheel made contact with a passing vehicle that had managed to bypass one of the lowered barriers."