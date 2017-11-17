Alcohol regulators investigating Texas State pledge death

AUSTIN, Texas — State alcohol regulators have opened an investigation into the death of a Texas State University fraternity pledge after an initiation ritual.

The university about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south of Austin, Texas, suspended all fraternity and sorority chapters after Matt Ellis was found unresponsive Monday at an off-campus apartment. The 20-year-old sophomore attended a party with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members Sunday night at the apartment.

Police suspect alcohol played a role in Ellis' death.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Friday that it is working with local investigators to determine the source of "any alcohol" that may have contributed to the death.