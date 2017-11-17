AP Interview: Russia must be more tolerant, candidate says

MOSCOW — A celebrity Russian TV host who intends to run for president in next March's election says she hopes to make the nations' tightly-controlled political system more inclusive and democratic.

The 36-year-old Ksenia Sobchak has cast herself as a "candidate against all" in the March 18 vote. She's seeking to reach out to those who have grown tired of President Vladimir Putin's domination of the political scene and a familiar cast of contenders who challenged him in the past.

Sobchak told The Associated Press on Friday that "I'm joining the race in order to reach out to millions in our country and to show what democracy in action means and that the state could be shaped differently."