Asian shares mostly higher on US earnings, tax progress

HONG KONG — Asian shares were mostly higher Friday, extending global gains after Wall Street reported a round of healthy earnings and U.S. politicians took a step forward on President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 per cent to 22,396.80. South Korea's Kospi was nearly flat at 2,533.99, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.7 per cent to 29,216.08. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.7 per cent to 3,377.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent to 5,957.30 and share benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

EARNINGS ROUNDUP: Strong third-quarter earnings reports from big U.S. companies helped lift investor sentiment. Retailers Wal-Mart Stores and Gap and network equipment maker Cisco Systems beat analyst expectations with their earnings results.

U.S. TAXES: Trump's overhaul for corporate and personal taxes made some progress as U.S. House Republicans voted to pass the $1.5 trillion package but it still faces many more steps. The Senate still has to approve its own, different version. One big feature of both versions is that they would slash the 35 per cent corporate tax rate to 20 per cent .

THE TAKE: "Of course, now it still has to pass the U.S. Senate, which is proving a little trickier," Rabobank's Asia-Pacific Strategist Michael Every wrote in a commentary. "But it is momentum at least, which we can expect to be carried through into Asian markets today after a positive U.S. session."

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.8 per cent to 2,585.64. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.8 per cent to 23,458.36. The Nasdaq added 1.3 per cent to 6,793.29.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.51 yen from 113.03 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1810 from $1.1773.