Attorney in 'Making A Murderer' case files notice of appeal

MANITOWOC, Wis. — An attorney for a Wisconsin man convicted of homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has filed a notice of appeal after getting no response from a judge she asked to reconsider a prior ruling against a new trial.

Kathleen Zellner, an attorney for Steven Avery, filed a 113-page document with Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Thursday seeking the reconsideration. She says she has new testimony and new evidence. She followed that up Friday with the notice of appeal.