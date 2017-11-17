Authorities: Arrest made in slaying of woman house-sitting

WOODBURY, N.J. — Authorities say they have made an arrest in the slaying of a New Jersey woman who was beaten to death while house-sitting.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton says additional details will be announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Twenty-six-year-old Shawneeq Carter was found dead inside the Woodbury home of an acquaintance on Sept. 23.

Her father told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that his daughter's 5-year-old son found her body but did not seek help until the next day.