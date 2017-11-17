Brazilian killed in Portuguese police operation

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Foreign Ministry says that one of its citizens living in Portugal has died in a police operation.

Portuguese media have reported that police shot 36-year-old Ivanice Carvalho da Costa in Lisbon late Wednesday after the car she was in didn't obey an order to stop. At the time, police were searching for suspects in an automatic teller machine robbery.

Maria Luzia Silva Carvalho da Costa told the G1 news portal that she was told her daughter's partner was driving and didn't stop because he didn't have a license. She says the family can't afford to bring the body back to Brazil.