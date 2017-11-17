Change of plea for Ohio man suspected of Bosnian war crimes

CLEVELAND — A judge has set a change of plea hearing for an Ohio man accused of hiding the fact that he had been in a special police unit in Bosnia and took part in the Serb massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosnians during the 1995 genocide.

The U.S. government accused Oliver Dragic (DRAH'-gich) of immigration fraud in a three-count indictment last year.

Judge Dan Aaron Polster on Thursday scheduled the new plea hearing for Dec. 7. A change of plea hearing is typically held when a defendant plans to plead guilty.

Darin Thompson, Dragic's public defender, declined to comment.