Citing safety, councilman wants cameras in every classroom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island politician says Providence schools need security cameras in every classroom, cafeteria and auditorium to ensure student safety.

Democratic city Councilman John Igliozzi introduced a proposal Thursday to expand the use of cameras, which are already in place outside schools and in many hallways.

He cited a recent violent altercation between an administrator and a student at Central High School that circulated on social media, saying "everybody had video" except the school.

He also noted molestation allegations against a gym teacher at an elementary school.