Country's oldest black college to remain accredited

PHILADELPHIA — The nation's oldest historically black college will remain accredited after a state commission decided to work with the school, citing "significant progress" after a two-year probationary period.

Cheyney University has grappled with financial and administrative woes in recent years. In August, Pennsylvania's state-owned university system agreed to forgive $30 million in loans if the school maintained a balanced budget over the next four years.

Losing accreditation would likely have signalled the death knell for Cheyney, founded in 1837 as the Institute for Colored Youth.