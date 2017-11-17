County commissioner to seek GOP nod for Dent's US House seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another Republican will pursue the eastern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent.

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said Thursday that he'll seek the party's nomination in the May 15 primary election.

Dent isn't running again after holding the 15th District seat since 2005.

Also running are ex-CIA officer Scott Uehlinger, Republican state representatives Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons, and Marty Nothstein, a Lehigh County commissioner who won Olympic gold as a cyclist at the 2000 Sydney Games.

One Democrat, former Lehigh County commissioner Bill Leiner, is running.

Republicans dramatically redrew the district boundaries in 2011 to make it more Republican friendly, breaking decades of precedent to stretch its boundaries almost 90 miles into conservative central Pennsylvania.