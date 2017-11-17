EU urges Kosovo to continue dialogue with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The European Union has urged Kosovo to continue the dialogue with Serbia as a key step toward joining the bloc.

At Friday's meeting in Brussels Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, underlined to the Kosovo delegation led by Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj "the importance of continuous engagement in the EU-facilitated dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade and of the implementation of all agreements already reached without delay," according to a statement.

The dialogue stopped in March this year following recent tense incidents.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia doesn't recognize the move. Kosovo and Serbia must continue European Union-mediated talks to normalize ties in order to advance their efforts to join the bloc.