Ex Caracas mayor flees house arrest, arrives in Colombia

CARACAS, Venezuela — Former Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma escaped house arrest and fled to Colombia on Friday, an apparent embarrassment for security forces who had been keeping close watch over one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders.

Colombian immigration authorities said in a statement that Ledezma entered the country legally after crossing the Simon Bolivar bridge separating the two countries.

Ledezma was removed as mayor of Caracas and detained in 2015 on charges of plotting to oust President Nicolas Maduro. After a few months in jail he was released and placed under house arrest due to health issues.

He was one of the leaders of anti-government in protests that rocked Venezuela in 2014 that also led to the jailing of other prominent opponents, including Leopoldo Lopez, who remains under house arrest.

Maria Corina Machado, another hardline opposition leader close to the former mayor, said Ledezma decided to leave because he was under threat after he recently broke with other members of the opposition and stridently condemned attempts at reinitiating a new round of dialogue with Maduro's government.

"I was sure that Antonio Ledezma wouldn't allow himself to become a hostage of tyranny," said Machado in a tweet.

Lawmakers from Ledezma's Alliance for the Brave People political party were among a small group of legislators who this week decided to form their own parliamentary bloc to distinguish themselves from other opposition parties they consider too accommodating of Maduro.

The umbrella Democratic Unity opposition umbrella group this week sent representatives to the Dominican Republic to discuss the agenda for talks with Maduro's government that are slated to begin in two weeks on the Caribbean island under the observation of six foreign governments.

Those talks come as Venezuela approaches hyperinflation and Maduro is struggling to stay current on the country's foreign debt. This week, several ratings agencies and a finance industry group said Venezuela had defaulted on its foreign bonds after missing several payments.

Maduro is betting that talks with the opposition will help him get backing for a plan to restructure the country's foreign debt. Meanwhile, his opponents want guarantees that presidential elections scheduled for next year will be fair and transparent after widespread international condemnation of vote rigging in recent gubernatorial elections that pro-government candidates swept despite widespread rejection of Maduro.