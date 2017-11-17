Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in critical condition a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure.

Ridge remained hospitalized Friday in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending the Republican Governors Association conference.

The 72-year-old Ridge was Pennsylvania's Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, and a six-term member of Congress. He was at his hotel when he called for help Thursday morning.

Spokesman Steve Aaron says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.