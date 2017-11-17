Fort Bragg soldier collapses during physical training, dies
A
A
Share via Email
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier who collapsed during physical training has died.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that a spokesman for the 528th Sustainment Brigade says 29-year-old Sgt. Robert Thornton Jr. of Cairo, Georgia, collapsed while running Tuesday.
The cause of death is unknown and his death is under investigation.
Thornton was a power generation equipment repairer who had been part of the brigade's 112th Signal Battalion since January. The brigade is part of the 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg and its soldiers support Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations for soldiers around the world.
Thornton enlisted in the Army in 2012, and was the recipient of several awards and decorations. He's survived by a wife and two children.
___
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com
Most Popular
-
Court case weighs criminality of distracted driving that kills a pedestrian
-
Craft markets, David Myles and free light show: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Business group makes 'very credible' pitch for Halifax CFL team: report
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why