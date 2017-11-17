News / World

German coalition talks to resume; no breakthrough so far

From left: Top negotiator of the Green Party, Cem Ozdemir, Bavarian governor and head of the Christian Social Union party, CSU, Horst Seehofer, the chairman of the Free Democratic Party, FDP, Christian Lindner and chancellor and chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union Party, Angela Merkel, sit together during exploratory talks in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Talks on forming a new German government are set to resume Friday after negotiators haggled deep into the night without resolving their differences.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives seeking a previously untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. After four weeks of exploratory talks, their immediate aim now is to establish enough common ground to embark on formal coalition negotiations.

The parties aimed to wrap up the talks on Thursday night but, after haggling for about 15 hours, they agreed to adjourn until Friday lunchtime. So far, they have struggled to overcome longstanding differences, particularly on immigration and climate change-related issues.

Failure to reach an agreement could lead to new elections. It isn't immediately clear how much longer talks might take.

