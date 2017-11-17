German court dismisses far-right police officer

BERLIN — A German federal court has dismissed a Berlin police officer accused of having far-right tattoos and repeatedly giving the Hitler salute, 10 years after he was first suspended.

The Federal Administrative Court ruled Friday that people who reject the German constitutional order are unfit for public service, even if their behaviour isn't a criminal offence .

Berlin prosecutors in 2007 opened several investigations of the officer. They were closed because, among other things, investigators couldn't prove he had given the stiff-armed Nazi salute inside Germany or shown his tattoos in public.

Lower courts largely rejected disciplinary measures against the officer.