GOP closer to big win with House tax vote; Senate unclear

WASHINGTON — Republicans have stretched closer to delivering the first big legislative victory for President Donald Trump and their party.

House lawmakers approved a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal income taxes Thursday on a mostly party-line vote.

But thorny problems in the Senate await the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code.

A similar measure has received a politically awkward verdict from nonpartisan congressional analysts. They say it would eventually produce higher taxes for low- and middle-income earners while delivering deep reductions for those better off.