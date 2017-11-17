News / World

GOP closer to big win with House tax vote; Senate unclear

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, leads applause for House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, along with Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., during a news conference following a vote on tax reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Republicans passed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the House, edging President Donald Trump and the GOP toward their first big legislative triumph in a year in which they and their voters expected much more. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Republicans have stretched closer to delivering the first big legislative victory for President Donald Trump and their party.

House lawmakers approved a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal income taxes Thursday on a mostly party-line vote.

But thorny problems in the Senate await the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code.

A similar measure has received a politically awkward verdict from nonpartisan congressional analysts. They say it would eventually produce higher taxes for low- and middle-income earners while delivering deep reductions for those better off.

The Senate bill was approved late Thursday by the Finance Committee and sent to the full Senate. Its repeal of the requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance would add revenue but also result in millions more uninsured.

