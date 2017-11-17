How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Retailers and smaller U.S. companies jumped again Friday as they continued to report strong third-quarter results, but technology companies and other big U.S. corporations couldn't add to the previous day's gains.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 6.79 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,578.85.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 100.12 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 23,358.24.

The Nasdaq composite slid 10.50 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,782.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 5.94 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 1,492.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 3.45 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Dow sank 63.97 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq rose 31.85 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Russell 2000 gained 17.55 points, or 1.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 340.02 points, 15.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,595.64 points, or 18.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,399.67 points, or 26 per cent .