Image of Asia: Scattering grains in memory of the departed

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Niranjan Shrestha, a Nepalese woman scatters seven types of grains during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in the courtyard of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bala Chaturdashi, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in memory of departed family members by lighting oil lamps and scattering seven types of grains along a prescribed route.

___