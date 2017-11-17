Image of Asia: Scattering grains in memory of the departed
In this photo by Associated Press photographer Niranjan Shrestha, a Nepalese woman scatters seven types of grains during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in the courtyard of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Bala Chaturdashi, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in memory of departed family members by lighting oil lamps and scattering seven types of grains along a prescribed route.
This image was made with a lens at a focal length of 185mm, a shutter speed of 1/6400, aperture of f2.8, and ISO 400.