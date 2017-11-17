India, France urge action against nations that back terror

NEW DELHI — India and France have called for global action against countries that support, finance or shelter terrorists.

Visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed deep concern Friday over rising terrorism in the world.

They did not name any countries, but India accuses its neighbour , Pakistan, of training, arming and sheltering insurgent groups fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

Pakistan denies the allegations.

Le Drian said India and France enjoy special ties and referred to India's purchase of 36 French Rafale combat jets and its manufacturing of Scorpene submarines in India with technology transfer from a French company.