India, France urge action against nations that back terror
NEW DELHI — India and France have called for global action against countries that support, finance or shelter terrorists.
Visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed deep concern Friday over rising terrorism in the world.
They did not name any countries, but India accuses its
Pakistan denies the allegations.
Le Drian said India and France enjoy special ties and referred to India's purchase of 36 French Rafale combat jets and its manufacturing of Scorpene submarines in India with technology transfer from a French company.
He arrived in India on Friday for a two-day visit.
