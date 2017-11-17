News / World

Jobless rates fell in 11 US states, hit record lows in 2

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, job seekers walk into the Opportunity Fair and Forum employment event in Dallas. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, the Labor Department reports on state unemployment rates for October. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates fell to record lows in Idaho and Tennessee in September, and dropped in 9 other states.

The Labor Department's report on state unemployment also showed the extent of Hurricane Irma's damage in Florida, which lost 127,400 jobs that month, or about 1.5 per cent of total jobs in the state. Most of those losses were likely temporary.

Steady hiring has driven down unemployment in most states in the past year. Nationwide, the rate fell to 4.1 per cent in October, a 17-year low. That is down from 4.8 per cent a year earlier.

The jobless rate dropped to 2.8 per cent in Idaho from 2.9 per cent in the previous month. Tennessee's rate fell sharply, to 3.3 per cent to 3 per cent . Both figures are the lowest on records dating back to 1976.

