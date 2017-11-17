Judge's daughter in state police shakeup pleads guilty

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The judge's daughter whose arrest led to the resignation of the two highest ranking officers of the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty to some charges.

Alli Bibaud (BEE'-boh) was sentenced to 14 months of probation and ordered to undergo random drug testing after pleading guilty Friday to drunken driving and negligent operation charges. She still faces a drugged driving charge.

The 30-year-old Bibaud was arrested last month after a traffic crash. Troopers say she was under the influence of alcohol and heroin.

Two troopers involved in the arrest allege in lawsuits they were ordered by superiors to alter their report of the incident to delete references Bibaud allegedly made about performing sex acts to support her heroin habit.