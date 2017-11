QUITO, Ecuador — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has shaken the Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil, sending frightened people into the streets.

No injuries or significant damage have been reported following the 8:40 a.m. (1340 GMT) quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was centred 17 miles (27 kilometres ) northwest of the town of Naranjal.